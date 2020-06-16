Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $128.64

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

