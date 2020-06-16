Analysts Set Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $54.05

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.05.

Several analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.91. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

