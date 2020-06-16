Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.05.

AVXL opened at $4.08 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

