ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 14th total of 27,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NLY stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.07. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

