Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $460.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.