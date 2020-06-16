Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Apache were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Apache by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apache by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,334 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Apache by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Apache by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.26.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

