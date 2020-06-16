Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

