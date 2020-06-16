Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $354.77. The company has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

