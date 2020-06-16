Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

