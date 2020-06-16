Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

