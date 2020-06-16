Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 212,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

APDN has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1,731.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

