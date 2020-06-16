Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arco Platform by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arco Platform by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

