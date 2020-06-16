Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.74

Shares of Arcontech Group PLC (LON:ARC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $184.74 and traded as low as $160.00. Arcontech Group shares last traded at $163.50, with a volume of 35,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Arcontech Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

