Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

