Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 305.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.57 ($3.89).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASCL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.45) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ascential to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 303 ($3.86) to GBX 289 ($3.68) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 245 ($3.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

ASCL stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.72) on Friday. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.43). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 148.11.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter bought 42,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($126,278.24).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

