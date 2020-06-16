Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 12,748 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.95.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.