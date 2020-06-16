Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

