Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -190.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $112.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,020.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,960 shares of company stock valued at $31,692,476. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

