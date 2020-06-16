Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,054 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

