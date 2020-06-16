Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 45,073 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,073 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. Aecom’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

