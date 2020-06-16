Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,872 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,638,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Athene by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,349,000.

ATH stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

