Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 537 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

