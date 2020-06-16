Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,429 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 540,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.