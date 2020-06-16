Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of News by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

