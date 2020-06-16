Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,148,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 287,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,176,000 after acquiring an additional 202,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

