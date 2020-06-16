Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

AY opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 268.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

