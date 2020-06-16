Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.45. Aurizon shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 6,712,797 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.35 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of A$26,100.00 ($18,510.64). Also, insider Andrew Harding bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$74,000.00 ($52,482.27). Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,560 in the last ninety days.

Aurizon Company Profile (ASX:AZJ)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

