Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $272.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $233.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.48.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $229.00 on Monday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $240.24. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

