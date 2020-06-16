AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s current price.

RCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA MED LTD/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AVITA MED LTD/S has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $645.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

