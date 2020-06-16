Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 466,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

