Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axovant Gene Therapies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ AXGT opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.