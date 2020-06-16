B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 984.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 1,070,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 631,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 319,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

