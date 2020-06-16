B. Riley Weighs in on Ameresco Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.23 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,085 shares of company stock valued at $475,610 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 908,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 719,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

