Baader Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €420.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €420.00 ($471.91) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($662.92) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($449.44) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €380.00 ($426.97) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($483.15) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €473.50 ($532.02).

FRA:RAA opened at €487.40 ($547.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €465.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €584.84. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

