BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.55. BAB shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

About BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.