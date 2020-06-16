Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.34. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after buying an additional 473,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,489,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,497,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.