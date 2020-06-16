Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Up 22.5%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) rose 22.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 4,785 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 31,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

About Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

