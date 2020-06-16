Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,294.45

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,294.45 and traded as low as $1,014.00. Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at $1,082.00, with a volume of 68,816 shares changing hands.

BGEO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 1,215 ($15.46) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 939.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,294.45.

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

