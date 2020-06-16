Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of AnaptysBio worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 939,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 585,747 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $505.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92. AnaptysBio Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $72.52.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.