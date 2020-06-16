Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.79

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $12.16. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4,900 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

