Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Headlines about Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barratt Developments earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

