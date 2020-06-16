Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives $32.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $17.86 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 2,041,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247 in the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.