Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $0.60 to $0.65. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Baytex Energy traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 29,624 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,304,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.14.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,050,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.15.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.