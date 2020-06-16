Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $17.80 on Monday. Beyondspring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Beyondspring by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beyondspring by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Beyondspring by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beyondspring by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beyondspring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

