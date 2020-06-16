Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,786 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 869,264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

