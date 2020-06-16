BlackRock Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.14% of Party City Holdco worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 569,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,482,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.87. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

