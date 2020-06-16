BlackRock Inc. Sells 479,752 Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,474,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 479,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 179,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

AXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.43. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.