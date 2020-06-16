BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Aviat Networks worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Aviat Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.