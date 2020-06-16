Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.20

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.20 and traded as low as $13.44. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 32,700 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.