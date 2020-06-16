Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Sunday.

Blink Charging stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

